Texas Gains 2 US House Seats, 5 States Gain 1 Seat Each - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Five US states have gained a seat in the House of Representatives - Montana, Oregon, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado - while the sixth, Texas, gained two, d States Census Bureau Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

"Six states will gain seats in the House of Representatives: Texas will gain two seats, and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon will each gain one seat," Jarmin said.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost a seat.

This represents the smallest shift in the House of Representatives seats since the new apportionment method was adopted in 1941, as well as the first time that California has ever lost a seat.

Each member of the House represented about 34,000 residents following the 1790 Census. The House has since grown from 105 to 435 seats, with each member now representing an average of 761,169 people following the 2020 Census.

The reapportioned Congress will not be in effect until the 118th Congress convenes in 2023.