Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Texas Gains 2 US House Seats After Census, Five States Gain 1 Seat Each - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Five states have gained a seat in the House of Representatives ” Montana, Oregon, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado ” while a sixth, Texas, gained two, Acting Director of the United States Census Bureau Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

"Six states will gain seats in the House of Representatives: Texas will gain two seats, and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon will each gain one seat," Jarmin said.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost a seat in turn. This represents the smallest shift in House seats since the new apportionment method was adopted in 1941.

More Stories From World

