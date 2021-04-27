Texas Gains 2 US House Seats After Census, Five States Gain 1 Seat Each - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Five states have gained a seat in the House of Representatives ” Montana, Oregon, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado ” while a sixth, Texas, gained two, Acting Director of the United States Census Bureau Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost a seat in turn. This represents the smallest shift in House seats since the new apportionment method was adopted in 1941.