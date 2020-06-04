Texas Governor Allows All Businesses to Reopen at 50% Capacity Effective Immediately

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an executive order said all businesses in the state can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

"I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas... do hereby order the following on a statewide basis effective immediately: Every business establishment in Texas shall operate at no more than 50 percent of the total listed occupancy of the establishment," the order read on Wednesday.

The 50 percent occupancy limit, however, does not apply to outdoor venues used for sporting events, zoos, water parks, museums and libraries, the order said.

It also does not apply to barbershops and beauty salons, the order said.

The order said there is no occupancy limit for the US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, places of worship, local government officers, childcare services, and youth camps.