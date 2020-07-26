UrduPoint.com
Texas Governor Asks Trump To Declare Emergency Over Hurricane Hanna - Office

Texas Governor Asks Trump to Declare Emergency Over Hurricane Hanna - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested US President Donald Trump to issue an emergency declaration for his state as Hurricane Hanna made landfall, his office said.

President Trump already issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday in anticipation of hurricane Douglas, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"The Governor also announced that he has issued a disaster declaration and has requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide," Abbot's office said in a statement on the governor's press briefing.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the center of Hanna will now move inland over south Texas and will move into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

