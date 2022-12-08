UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Texas Governor Bans TikTok on All State Government-Issued Devices Over Security Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has ordered a ban of the Chinese social media company TikTok on all state government-issued devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

"Today, I ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices as the Chinese Communist Party poses a growing threat to US cybersecurity," Abbott said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Abbott said that TikTok collects vast amounts of data from its users' devices and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.

Although TikTok has claimed that it stores US data within the United States, the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to the data, the governor said.

Abbott pointed out that ByteDance, the Chinese tech firm behind TikTok, planned to use the platform's location information to surveil individual American citizens.

China's 2017 National Intelligence Law requires all businesses to assist China in intelligence work including data sharing, Abbott said.

TikTok has more than 85 million users in the United States. The US states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Maryland have also banned TikTok on state agency devices. Several other US states are mulling banning the video-sharing mobile application on state-issued devices.

Beijing and ByteDance have denied allegations of misuse of user data. After the ban was challenged in court, the administration of US President Joe Biden did not continue to fight for the implementation of the initiative of its predecessor to ban the platform nationwide. Recently, however, accusations against TikTok have resumed.

