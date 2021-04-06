UrduPoint.com
Texas Governor Bans 'Vaccine Passports' as Requirement to Get Access, Service - Order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order that prohibits any state agency to require residents to share their vaccination status in order to get a service or enter any location

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order that prohibits any state agency to require residents to share their vaccination status in order to get a service or enter any location.

"State agencies and political subdivisions shall not adopt or enforce any order, ordinance, policy, regulation, rule, or similar measure that requires an individual to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the individual's vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine administered under emergency use authorization" Abbott said.

The governor said an individual's vaccination record is private health information and no government entity should compel disclosure of this information by mandating a so-called "vaccine passport."

Last week, Florida Governor Rick DeSantis also signed an executive order that prohibited entities to require any kind of documents certifying coronavirus vaccination to obtain a service or be permitted to enter a place.

