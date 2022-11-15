Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a statement calling for an investigation into widespread problems during the midterm elections in Harris County.

"I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," the statement said.

Abbott said the allegations of election improprieties in Texas' largest county may result in violations ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct.

Voters in the county were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems and more, the Texas governor's press office said in a press release.

Last week, the 2022 midterm elections were held in the United States for both chambers of the US Congress. In addition, 36 US states held elections for governor. Republican candidates won 25 races for the US House of Representatives and the Democrats won 13 races.

Incumbent Texas Governor Abbott, a Republican, won the election and will remain in office for another four years.