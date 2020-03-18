WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a press conference on Tuesday said the state has registered its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related death and confirms 64 other individuals are infected with the disease.

"Texas has confirmed 64 cases of COVID-19, the cases are spread across 19 counties now," Abbott said. "We also now have our first COVID-related death in the state of Texas.

"

Abbott said 1,264 individuals in Texas have been tested for the virus so far. and expects that number to increase "dramatically" in the coming days.

Moreover, Abbott said that by the end of the week state health officials should be able to test 10,000 individuals each week.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease has spread from China to more than 150 countries and territories since December. The virus has infected over 190,000 people globally, killing more than 7,500.