UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Governor Confirms State's 1st COVID-19 Related Death, 64 Others Infected

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Texas Governor Confirms State's 1st COVID-19 Related Death, 64 Others Infected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a press conference on Tuesday said the state has registered its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related death and confirms 64 other individuals are infected with the disease.

"Texas has confirmed 64 cases of COVID-19, the cases are spread across 19 counties now," Abbott said. "We also now have our first COVID-related death in the state of Texas.

"

Abbott said 1,264 individuals in Texas have been tested for the virus so far. and expects that number to increase "dramatically" in the coming days.

Moreover, Abbott said that by the end of the week state health officials should be able to test 10,000 individuals each week.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease has spread from China to more than 150 countries and territories since December. The virus has infected over 190,000 people globally, killing more than 7,500.

Related Topics

Governor China December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

22 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

22 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

22 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

1 hour ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.