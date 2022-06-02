Texas Governor Directs Immediate School Safety Reviews After Uvalde Shooting - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Governor Greg Abbott has ordered an immediate school safety reviews in the state of Texas following the deadly mass shooting in the town of Uvalde, according to a statement published by the Governor's Office on Wednesday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather directing the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to begin immediately conducting comprehensive school safety reviews to ensure all Texas public schools are following the appropriate procedures to maximize school safety," the statement said.

"TxSSC is instructed to provide a progress report of findings to the Governor's office and the Legislature by October 1."

Last week, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The preliminary results of the probe into the incident revealed there was no police officer at the school readily available to engage the gunman, who walked into the school unobstructed. In addition, law enforcement took nearly an hour to prepare to enter the school to engage the shooter and prevented parents to do so.