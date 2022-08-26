(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office dismissed criticism by New York City officials for the use of wristbands on migrants who are being transported to the city from the US southern border, Fox news reported on Thursday.

New York City officials have accused the Texas authorities of treating migrants like cattle by using wristbands, the report said.

The officials have also claimed the wristbands are used to intimidate the immigrants in order to prevent them from leaving the buses transporting them to their destination, the report added.

However, Abbott's office told Fox News that the wristbands have a barcode that includes migrants' information as well as voluntary consent waivers signed by them as they board buses.

The immigrants volunteered to be transported New York City or Washington, DC by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, according to Abbott's office.

Moreover, Abbott's office said the wristbands have been used several times during natural disasters in the United States, such as hurricanes, when they transport people to safety.

To date, Texas has transported more than 1,000 migrants to New York City and more than 7,000 to the US capital, according to the report.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources trying to handle the situation.