Texas Governor Drops 2 Busloads Of Migrants Off Outside Kamala Harris' Residence - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Two buses of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived on Thursday morning outside US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, Fox News reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Two buses of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived on Thursday morning outside US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, Fox news reported.

The migrants, approximately 100 people from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas. Non-profit organization Sanctuary DMV told Fox that it had arranged for a church to offer them a "safe location."

The buses arrived hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

Abbott also recently sent dozens of buses of migrants to DC, New York City, and Chicago. Southern states have been protesting the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis by relocating migrants to so-called sanctuary states.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city did not have the infrastructure to handle migrants, but would "rise to the occasion." Her two requests for assistance from the National Guard have been denied by the Department of Defense.

