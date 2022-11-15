Texas Governor Invokes 'Invasion Clauses' to Stem Influx of Illegal Migration - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday he invoked invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to address the record-breaking influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the US and Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion," Abbott wrote on Twitter.