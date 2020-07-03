Texas Governor Issues Order Requiring Residents to Use Face Masks in Public - Statement

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring residents to use face masks in public as a means to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order requiring all Texas to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions," the statement said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Texas surged after Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1.

As of Wednesday, Texas reported 168,062 novel coronavirus cases and 2,481 virus-related deaths.