Texas Governor Issues Order Requiring Residents To Use Face Masks In Public - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Texas Governor Issues Order Requiring Residents to Use Face Masks in Public - Statement

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring residents to use face masks in public as a means to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order requiring all Texas to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions," the statement said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Texas surged after Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1.

As of Wednesday, Texas reported 168,062 novel coronavirus cases and 2,481 virus-related deaths.

More Stories From World

