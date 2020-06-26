UrduPoint.com
Texas Governor Orders Bars To Close Amid Surge In Virus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:49 PM

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to close on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to close on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Abbott outlined a series of measures in an executive order aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

Bars are required to close but may continue to provide delivery and take-out service.

Restaurants can remain open but with only 50 percent indoor capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people need the approval of local governments.

