Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Texas Governor Orders Closing of Satellite Ballot Drop-Off Offices, Allows 1 Per County

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Thursday issued an order to close the majority of ballot drop-off offices, allowing one such office per county.

"I further suspend Section 86.006(a-1) of the Texas Election Code, for any election ordered or authorized to occur on November 3, 2020, to the extent necessary to allow a voter to deliver a marked mail ballot in person to the early voting clerk's office prior to and including on election day; provided, however, that beginning on October 2, 2020, this suspension applies only when: (1) the voter delivers the marked mail ballot at a single early voting clerk's office location that is publicly designated by the early voting clerk for the return of marked mail ballots under Section 86.

006(a-1) and this suspension," the order said.

Abbott explained his action by noting that Texas has to take extra measures to strengthen the security of the ballots during the upcoming election. The additional security protocols will ensure transparency and enable the authorities to stop illegal voting, he added.

The governor's order enables the closing of any satellite offices in the 254 counties in Texas where voters could drop-off their ballots. Bigger counties typically have several such satellite offices.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 3.

