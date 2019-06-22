UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Governor Says Additional 1,000 National Guard Troops Deploying To US-Mexico Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Texas Governor Says Additional 1,000 National Guard Troops Deploying to US-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he is deploying an additional 1,000 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border amid a surge in migrant crossings.

"Today, I announced that Texas is sending 1,000 National Guard troops to help secure the border," Abbott said. "This is necessary because more than 45,000 people have been apprehended crossing our border in just the last three weeks. This is necessary because Congress is failing to do its job to fund border security."

He also noted that 500 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety would deploy to help with border security as well.

Thousands of active duty and National Guard troops have been deployed to the US-Mexico border over the past couple of months to assist US immigration enforcement agencies with mobile surveillance and emplacing concertina wire.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would begin mass deportation of illegal immigrants next week.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Related Topics

Governor Mobile Washington Trump Job United States Mexico February Border Congress From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

2 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

2 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.