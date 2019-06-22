Texas Governor Says Additional 1,000 National Guard Troops Deploying to US-Mexico Border

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that he is deploying an additional 1,000 National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border amid a surge in migrant crossings.

"Today, I announced that Texas is sending 1,000 National Guard troops to help secure the border," Abbott said. "This is necessary because more than 45,000 people have been apprehended crossing our border in just the last three weeks. This is necessary because Congress is failing to do its job to fund border security."

He also noted that 500 officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety would deploy to help with border security as well.

Thousands of active duty and National Guard troops have been deployed to the US-Mexico border over the past couple of months to assist US immigration enforcement agencies with mobile surveillance and emplacing concertina wire.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would begin mass deportation of illegal immigrants next week.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.