Texas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans To Close Section Of US-Mexico Border

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

Texas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reached out to Texas authorities with plans to close a section of the United States' southern border given the overwhelming number of illegal border crossings, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

"Six hours after US Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border," Abbott said in apress release on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety in a separate statement confirmed CBP reached out to the agency requesting assistance to shut down ports of entry in the Del Rio sector of the Texas-Mexico border.

Since October, the Del Rio sector became the second-busiest section for illegal crossings on the US-Mexico border, encountering nearly 215,000 illegal migrants to date. In August, US immigration enforcement apprehended 32,362 illegal migrants in this section.

CBP data showed on Wednesday that 208,887 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border in August, slightly lower compared to the 213,534 migrants apprehended in July.

