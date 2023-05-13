UrduPoint.com

Texas Governor Says Biden Pulling Agents From Border Despite Post-Title 42 Migrant Influx

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Texas Governor Says Biden Pulling Agents From Border Despite Post-Title 42 Migrant Influx

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Biden administration is pulling agents from the southern border less than 24 hours after a Trump-era expulsion policy ended and a record number of migrants are trying to enter the United States.

Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration restriction, expired at midnight as hundreds of migrants amassed at the border hoping to get into the United States. The number of illegal crossings of the US border by migrants surged over 10,000 daily this week, an all-time record, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

"The Biden Administration is actually PULLING Border Patrol agents off the line. Texas is stepping up to fill the gap. Thank you to Texas Dept.

of Public Safety troopers & Texas National Guard soldiers who are working night and day to hold the line," Abbott said in a tweet on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the administration expects the situation near the border to be chaotic. The state of Texas and the Pentagon have both sent service members to the border to conduct support operations.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, totaling over 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, which began on October 1, the US authorities said they have already encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Pentagon United States October Border Post From Million

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

5 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

5 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

6 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

6 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.