Texas Governor Says Dropped Off Over 100 Migrants at Vice President Harris' DC Residence

Two buses carrying more than 100 migrants arrived on Thursday morning outside of US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington after being sent there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the governor's office said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Two buses carrying more than 100 migrants arrived on Thursday morning outside of US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington after being sent there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of two buses of migrants from Texas outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, DC early this morning. The buses dropped off over 100 migrants from the countries of Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela," the statement said.

US media reported that the migrants, who entered the United States illegally, were picked up by the authorities in Eagle Pass, Texas, and the non-profit organization Sanctuary DMV had arranged for a church to provide them a "safe location."

The buses carrying the migrants arrived after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis similarly sent two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. Abbott recently sent dozens of buses of migrants to Washington, New York and Chicago.

The southern states of the United States, particularly those bordering Mexico, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax immigration policy by relocating migrants to so-called "sanctuary" states.

"The Biden-Harris administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said in the statement. "Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, DC until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the US capital did not have the infrastructure to handle the migrants, but would "rise to the occasion." Her two requests for assistance from the National Guard have been denied by the US Defense Department.

More than 10,000 migrants have been transported to so-called "sanctuary cities" since the beginning of the busing strategy in the spring, according to Abbott's statement.