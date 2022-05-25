UrduPoint.com

Texas Governor Says Gunman Killed At Least 14 Students, One Teacher At Elementary School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) An 18-year old gunman allegedly identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

"He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said during a press conference.

The gunman was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by responding police officers, Abbott added.

