Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Texas Governor Says Illegal Migrants Caught at US-Mexico Border From 'Terrorist Countries'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that some illegal migrants apprehended on the US southern border with Mexico are people of special interest for the authorities who are arriving from terrorist countries.

"Yes, in fact, there had been people who are called special interest arrests, people who are coming from countries with ties to terrorism and that's one of the extreme dangers that we face," Abbott said during a press conference.

Abbott also said that illegal migrants from terrorist countries pay a substantial amount of money to criminal cartel groups in Mexico to smuggle them into the United States.

President Joe Biden must inform the public that terrorists are trying to enter into the United States illegally through the border in Texas and his administration must boost efforts to address the issue, Abbott said.

On March 15, US House Homeland Security ranking Republican John Katko said some migrants entering the United States illegally through the southwest border are on the US terrorist watchlist. US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said some of the recently-apprehended illegal migrants on the terrorist watchlist are from Iran, Yemen and Sri Lanka.

The United States is on pace to see a record number of migrants arriving at the southern border this year. So far, a total of 396,958 illegal migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border since October, according to US government data. About 100,441 illegal migrants were apprehended in February.

The monthly apprehension numbers for the month of March, which will be released in the coming days, are expected to surpass February's total.

