Texas Governor Says 'Livid' After Being Misled on Events in Uvalde School Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was "livid" about the inaccurate information he received about law enforcement's response to the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"Yes, I was misled," Abbott said during a press conference on Friday.

"I am livid about what happened. When I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me, whether it be law enforcement officials or non law enforcement officials, whatever the case may be, and as everybody has learned, that the information that I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate, and I'm absolutely livid about that."