Texas Governor Says Ready to Go to Court Against Biden Admin Over Southern Border Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday he is prepared to go to court against the Biden administration over its disagreement with the state's security tactics along the US southern border to deter illegal immigration.

"We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans - and the migrants risking their lives. We will see you in court, Mr. President," Abbott said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the Justice Department warned Abbott that Texas' use of razor wire and floating barriers on its border with Mexico to deter illegal immigration is illegal.

According to the report, Federal authorities told Abbott they may seek a court order to force him to remove the razor wire and floating barriers.

Abbott argues that Texas has the sovereign authority under the US and Texas constitutions to defend its border. He explained that he sent the Biden administration numerous letters justifying its actions, including one letter he hand delivered to President Joe Biden.

The Texas governor claims the humanitarian crisis on the southern border was created by Biden's refusal to secure the border.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has faced a record number of migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. The previous record was broken in 2021 and later in 2022 with over 2.3 million people.

About 1.8 million migrants have been encountered on the US southern border since October.