Open Menu

Texas Governor Says Ready To Go To Court Against Biden Admin Over Southern Border Security

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Texas Governor Says Ready to Go to Court Against Biden Admin Over Southern Border Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday he is prepared to go to court against the Biden administration over its disagreement with the state's security tactics along the US southern border to deter illegal immigration.

"We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans - and the migrants risking their lives. We will see you in court, Mr. President," Abbott said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the Justice Department warned Abbott that Texas' use of razor wire and floating barriers on its border with Mexico to deter illegal immigration is illegal.

According to the report, Federal authorities told Abbott they may seek a court order to force him to remove the razor wire and floating barriers.

Abbott argues that Texas has the sovereign authority under the US and Texas constitutions to defend its border. He explained that he sent the Biden administration numerous letters justifying its actions, including one letter he hand delivered to President Joe Biden.

The Texas governor claims the humanitarian crisis on the southern border was created by Biden's refusal to secure the border.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has faced a record number of migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. The previous record was broken in 2021 and later in 2022 with over 2.3 million people.

About 1.8 million migrants have been encountered on the US southern border since October.

Related Topics

Governor United States Mexico May October Border Media Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

41 minutes ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

43 minutes ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

43 minutes ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

53 minutes ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

56 minutes ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

49 minutes ago
US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

49 minutes ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

49 minutes ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

49 minutes ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

49 minutes ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

1 hour ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World