Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Texas Governor Says Sent 24,000 Migrants From Border Areas to NYC, Other Sanctuary Cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday accused US President Joe Biden of maintaining open border policy and said that more than 24,000 migrants were moved from Texas to sanctuary cities, including Washington, New York and Los Angeles, in an effort to curb record levels of illegal migration.

"Texas has bused over 24,000 migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief: over 10,300 to DC; over 9,000 to NYC; over 3,200 to Chicago; over 1,700 to Philadelphia; over 200 to Denver; over 80 to LA," Abbott said on Twitter.

He noted that the "open border policies" conducted by Biden "left Texas border towns overrun and overwhelmed" by migrants.

In June, Abbott announced the installation of floating barriers to prevent the transfer of illegal migrants along the Rio Grande, which forms the border between the United States and Mexico. Authorities said the new initiative would expand the state's efforts to protect the public from record levels of illegal immigration, weapons and lethal drugs caused by "President Biden's refusal to secure the border."

The United States has faced a record number of migrants arriving at the southern border during the Biden presidency, with over 2.3 million people entering the country. The US government said the country faced an influx of more than 1.2 million migrants in 2023.

