Texas Governor Says Will Sign Republican Voting Rights Bill Into Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release he will sign the Republican-supported voting rights bill into law that passed the state legislature earlier in the day.

"Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat," Abbott said on Tuesday. "I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas."

In July, more than 50 Democrats from the Texas legislature arrived in Washington, DC as part of a second attempt to deny Republicans a quorum to pass the bill, which seeks to ensure the integrity of the election system.

The Republican legislation will limit early voting hours, ban drive-through voting, further restrict voting by mail, ban public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, make it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and provide poll watchers more access where election activity takes place.

Texas is one of 48 US states that have introduced or proposed 408 voter bills of May 19th. So far, 25 have been signed into law.

