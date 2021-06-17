UrduPoint.com
Texas Governor Signs Bill Allowing Texans To Carry Handguns Without Permit

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that allows Texans to carry handguns without requiring a permit, the official state legislature website revealed.

Abbott signed Texas House Bill 1927 on Wednesday afternoon and it will go into effect on September 1, according to the state legislature.

The measure will end the requirement for Texans to obtain a license to carry a handgun unless they are prohibited by state or Federal law from having a firearm.

Texas also does not require a permit to openly carry a rifle in public.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

