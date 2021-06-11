Texas Governor Signs New Border Security Measures to Stem Flow of Illegal Immigration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to boost border security in the state to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"I am right now invoking Article 4 of the Texas constitution to form the Governor's Task Force on Border and Homeland Security," Abbott said on Thursday. "It will help all of us to work on ways to stem the flow of unlawful immigration and to stem the flow of illegal contraband."

Abbott said the Task Force will meet with local law enforcement agencies and leaders every two weeks to find immediate solutions to address the border crisis.

Moreover, Abbott said he will sign a Texas budget bill that allocates $1 billion for border security. He added that next week he will announce his plan to build more border wall along Texas' border with Mexico.

Abbott also signed an agreement with Arizona that empowers states to help each other in times of disaster and emergency. The Texas governor called on other states to join in on the agreement to help Texas solve the border crisis.