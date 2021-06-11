UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Governor Signs New Border Security Measures To Stem Flow Of Illegal Immigration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

Texas Governor Signs New Border Security Measures to Stem Flow of Illegal Immigration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to boost border security in the state to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"I am right now invoking Article 4 of the Texas constitution to form the Governor's Task Force on Border and Homeland Security," Abbott said on Thursday. "It will help all of us to work on ways to stem the flow of unlawful immigration and to stem the flow of illegal contraband."

Abbott said the Task Force will meet with local law enforcement agencies and leaders every two weeks to find immediate solutions to address the border crisis.

Moreover, Abbott said he will sign a Texas budget bill that allocates $1 billion for border security. He added that next week he will announce his plan to build more border wall along Texas' border with Mexico.

Abbott also signed an agreement with Arizona that empowers states to help each other in times of disaster and emergency. The Texas governor called on other states to join in on the agreement to help Texas solve the border crisis.

Related Topics

Governor Budget Mexico Border All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

5 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.