UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Governor Signs Reforms On Improving State's Power Grid Following February Cold Wave

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Texas Governor Signs Reforms on Improving State's Power Grid Following February Cold Wave

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a series of bills on improving the state's power grid and reforming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's electric operator, following the anomalous cold weather in February, 2021.

"These laws will improve the reliability of the electric grid and help ensure these problems never happen again. Thank you to Senators Kelly Hancock and Charles Schwertner and Representative Chris Paddie for your leadership on these important issues," Abbott said in the statement.

The statement reaffirms that the state will require the weatherization of power generation, natural gas and transmission facilities.

The ERCOT along with the Texas Railroad Commission will be in charge of inspecting the facilities. In addition, the law imposes a fine of up to one million Dollars in case of failed weatherization.

In addition, the legislation establishes the Texas Energy Reliability Council to "improve coordination between state agencies and industry during extreme weather emergencies and extended power outages," according to the statement.

In mid-February Texas experienced unprecedented snowstorms and cold weather extreme for the state. This caused massive blackouts, home flooding, problems with water supply and resulted in dozens of deaths.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Water Fine Hancock February Gas Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

8 minutes ago

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of rai ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

35 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

38 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

45 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.