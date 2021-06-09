WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a series of bills on improving the state's power grid and reforming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's electric operator, following the anomalous cold weather in February, 2021.

"These laws will improve the reliability of the electric grid and help ensure these problems never happen again. Thank you to Senators Kelly Hancock and Charles Schwertner and Representative Chris Paddie for your leadership on these important issues," Abbott said in the statement.

The statement reaffirms that the state will require the weatherization of power generation, natural gas and transmission facilities.

The ERCOT along with the Texas Railroad Commission will be in charge of inspecting the facilities. In addition, the law imposes a fine of up to one million Dollars in case of failed weatherization.

In addition, the legislation establishes the Texas Energy Reliability Council to "improve coordination between state agencies and industry during extreme weather emergencies and extended power outages," according to the statement.

In mid-February Texas experienced unprecedented snowstorms and cold weather extreme for the state. This caused massive blackouts, home flooding, problems with water supply and resulted in dozens of deaths.