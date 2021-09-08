UrduPoint.com

Texas Governor Signs Republican Election Integrity Bill Into Law

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Texas Governor Signs Republican Election Integrity Bill Into Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a Republican-backed election integrity bill into law that Democrats view as an effort to restrict voting rights.

"Proud to sign Senate Bill 1 into law, which will uphold the integrity of our elections in Texas," Abbott said via Twitter. "This law will make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in the Lone Star State."

Democrats in the Texas legislature twice denied Republicans a quorum to pass the bill but ultimately failed to keep the measure from being adopted after Abbott called for a special session to convene and threatened to arrest lawmakers who were absent.

The Republican legislation will limit early voting hours, ban drive-through voting, further restrict voting by mail, ban public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, make it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations and provide poll watchers more access where election activity takes place.

Texas is one of 48 US states that have introduced or proposed 408 voter bills. So far, 25 have been signed into law.

Democrats believe the bill will suppress votes from Black and Hispanic voters in their districts. The new Texas election bill has been compared to racially discriminatory laws that existed in the United States during the 20th Century.

Related Topics

Election Senate Century Governor Vote Twitter Threatened United States Democrats From

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

39 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

39 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.