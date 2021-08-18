Texas Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Treated With Regeneron - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated with Regeneron, the governor's Communications Director Mark Miner said in a press release.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Miner said on Tuesday.

"The governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."

Mines noted that Abbott is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and is currently showing no symptoms.