UrduPoint.com

Texas Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Treated With Regeneron

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated with Regeneron, the governor's Communications Director Mark Miner said in a press release.

Former President Donald Trump was treated with Regeneron when he was infected with the novel coronavirus in October 2020.

"Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Miner said on Tuesday. "The governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."

Miner noted that Abbott is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and is currently showing no symptoms.

In July, the food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Regeneron as a preventive treatment in high-risk individuals.

