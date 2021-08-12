Texas Governor Threatens to Sue Schools, Local Officials Who Defy Ban on Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state will file a lawsuit against any schools, public universities, or local government officials who defy his ban on mask mandates.

"Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy GA-38 - which prohibits gov't entities from mandating masks - will be taken to court," Abbott said on Wednesday.

Abbott added that the way forward relies on personal responsibility, not government mandates.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said there are currently 10,463 individuals hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19. Last week, 10,332 new confirmed cases and 64 deaths were reported across Texas, the agency said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abbott said more than 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel are deploying Texas to help local hospitals reaching capacity amid a new wave of novel coronavirus cases.