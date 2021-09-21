UrduPoint.com

Texas Governor Vows To Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated

Texas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday vowed to deter any large migrant groups threatening to overwhelm US border communities along the southern border with Mexico after the town of Del Rio was inundated by some 16,000 migrants crossing the border illegally.

"There have been reports for a while now about other groups like this that could be coming from other countries... if you are targeting Texas to come to we're going to show up in force and shut down the border," Abbott said during a press conference. "We're not going to allow the disaster that we saw here in Del Rio to be replicated by additional caravans coming from wherever they may come from."

