Texas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday vowed to deter any large migrant groups threatening to overwhelm US border communities along the southern border with Mexico after the town of Del Rio was inundated by some 16,000 migrants crossing the border illegally.

"There have been reports for a while now about other groups like this that could be coming from other countries... if you are targeting Texas to come to we're going to show up in force and shut down the border," Abbott said during a press conference. "We're not going to allow the disaster that we saw here in Del Rio to be replicated by additional caravans coming from wherever they may come from.

"

Abbott added there are currently some 8,600 migrants under the Del Rio international bridge waiting to be processed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The Del Rio sector has been sealed off to migrants, Abbott said, adding that migrants are seeking entry in other vulnerable points along the US-Mexico border.

A surge of migrants, mostly Haitians, that illegally crossed into the United States in Del Rio, Texas, increased from about 4,000 on Wednesday to more than 16,000 on Saturday.