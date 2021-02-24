Texas Governor Welcomes ERCOT Directors' Resignations, Pledges Inquiry - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Four members of the board running the Texas electric power grid have resigned after the long and widespread energy cuts during the recent winter storm and Governor Greg Abbott has welcomed their departures and promised a full inquiry into the failures.

"The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT [Electric Reliability Council of Texas] is unacceptable and I welcome these resignations," Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday. "The state of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong."

Earlier on Tuesday, ERCOT announced that four unaffiliated directors serving on its governing board - Chair Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, Finance and Audit Committee Vice Chairman Terry Bulger Human Resources and Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper - were resigning effective on Wednesday.

"ERCOT ...provides notice of the resignation of four Unaffiliated Directors from the ERCOT Board of Directors and the withdrawal of one Unaffiliated Director candidate from consideration for approval by the Public Utility Commission of Texas," the power utility said.

Last week, Texas experienced a heavy winter storm that seriously damaged local water infrastructure systems and left millions of residents without power and water amid sub-zero temperatures as most of the state's electricity grid failed.