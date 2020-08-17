Texas Gunman Surrenders With Mother After Wounding 3 Police in Shootout - Statement

A hostage stand-off in which three policemen had been shot and wounded ended when the suspect peacefully surrendered himself with his hostage who was his mother, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A hostage stand-off in which three policemen had been shot and wounded ended when the suspect peacefully surrendered himself with his hostage who was his mother, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Monday.

"The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully," the Cedar Park Police Department said via Twitter. "The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate."

The armed man barricaded himself earlier in the home and opened fire, the police said.

"We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove. Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene ... At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition," the Cedar Park police tweeted.

Police also announced that earlier the suspect had freed his brother, his sister and a pet.