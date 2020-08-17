UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Gunman Surrenders With Mother After Wounding 3 Police In Shootout - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Texas Gunman Surrenders With Mother After Wounding 3 Police in Shootout - Statement

A hostage stand-off in which three policemen had been shot and wounded ended when the suspect peacefully surrendered himself with his hostage who was his mother, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A hostage stand-off in which three policemen had been shot and wounded ended when the suspect peacefully surrendered himself with his hostage who was his mother, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Monday.

"The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully," the Cedar Park Police Department said via Twitter. "The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate."

The armed man barricaded himself earlier in the home and opened fire, the police said.

"We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove. Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene ... At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition," the Cedar Park police tweeted.

Police also announced that earlier the suspect had freed his brother, his sister and a pet.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Man

Recent Stories

Start of Afghan talks uncertain as prisoner releas ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Admin Approves Plan for Oil Drilling on Alas ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-encr ..

6 minutes ago

Police arrest suspects after encounters

6 minutes ago

Israel planning UAE flights over Saudi: Netanyahu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.