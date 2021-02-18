Texas Halts Natural Gas Exports Until February 21 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The state of Texas will halt natural gas exports until February 21 due to the severe winter weather, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press briefing.

"Some natural gas produced in Texas is currently being shipped to locations outside of the state," Abbott said on Wednesday. "I have earlier today issued an order effective today through February 21 requiring those producers that have been shipping to locations outside of Texas to instead sell that natural gas to Texas power generators.

"

Abbott said that decision will increase the state's ability to restore power to more homes.

The severe winter weather is moving out of Texas, however, freezing temperatures will remain in most of the state until at least Saturday, Abbott said.

Moreover, Abbott said power was restored to about 1.2 million homes as of Wednesday morning.

More than 2.3 million homes in Texas continue to have no power due to the frigid temperatures.