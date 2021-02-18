UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Halts Natural Gas Exports Until February 21 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:40 AM

Texas Halts Natural Gas Exports Until February 21 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The state of Texas will halt natural gas exports until February 21 due to the severe winter weather, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press briefing.

"Some natural gas produced in Texas is currently being shipped to locations outside of the state," Abbott said on Wednesday. "I have earlier today issued an order effective today through February 21 requiring those producers that have been shipping to locations outside of Texas to instead sell that natural gas to Texas power generators.

"

Abbott said that decision will increase the state's ability to restore power to more homes.

The severe winter weather is moving out of Texas, however, freezing temperatures will remain in most of the state until at least Saturday, Abbott said.

Moreover, Abbott said power was restored to about 1.2 million homes as of Wednesday morning.

More than 2.3 million homes in Texas continue to have no power due to the frigid temperatures.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Exports February Gas Million

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

4 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

6 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

6 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

5 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.