Texas Has Bused 10,000 Undocumented Migrants to New York, DC - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The state of Texas has bused some 10,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally into the United States to sanctuary cities like Washington, DC, New York, and Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday.

"Texas has also bused over 7,900 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 2,200 migrants to New York City since August 5," Abbott said in a press release. "Since last Wednesday, more than 300 migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago."

The busing mission has provided much-needed relief to overwhelmed communities on the US southern border, Abbott said.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

On Thursday, the mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, declared a public emergency in the city due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.