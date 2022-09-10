UrduPoint.com

Texas Has Bused 10,000 Undocumented Migrants To New York, DC - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Texas Has Bused 10,000 Undocumented Migrants to New York, DC - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The state of Texas has bused some 10,000 undocumented migrants who crossed illegally into the United States to sanctuary cities like Washington, DC, New York, and Chicago, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday.

"Texas has also bused over 7,900 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 2,200 migrants to New York City since August 5," Abbott said in a press release. "Since last Wednesday, more than 300 migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago."

The busing mission has provided much-needed relief to overwhelmed communities on the US southern border, Abbott said.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

On Thursday, the mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, declared a public emergency in the city due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Chicago New York United States April August October Border From Million

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

32 minutes ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

32 minutes ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

32 minutes ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

46 minutes ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

46 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.