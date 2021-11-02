UrduPoint.com

Texas High School Lockdown Lifted After Police Arrest Suspect - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The lockdown at a high school in the US state of Texas is lifted after the police arrested a man who threatened a student and then the school, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) said in a statement.

"Pablo Paredes, wanted for terroristic threat at Parkland High School, was taken into custody at 2 p.m.," the EPPD said on Monday.

The high school was placed on lockdown on Monday morning after Paredes threatened a student and then extended the threat to the school, according to police.

The police department said Paredes is wanted on multiple warrants at this time.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that several schools in El Paso, Texas, were placed on lockdown while police searched for Paredes who they said was believed to be armed.

