Texas High School On Lockdown After Man Threatened Student, School - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A high school in the US state of Texas is currently on lockdown after a man threatened a student and then the school, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) said on Monday.

"Parkland High School is currently on lockdown.

At 9 am (MDT) subject threatened a student and extended the threat to the school," EPPD said in a statement.

The police department identified the man they are looking for as Pablo Paredes and said he is wanted on multiple warrants at this time.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that several schools in the Texas city of El Paso went into lockdown as police were looking for a gunman.

