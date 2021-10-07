UrduPoint.com

Texas High School Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody Without Incident - Arlington Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Arlington Police have detained the suspect in the high school shooting that left four people injured earlier in the day, the department announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

"The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun," the statement said. "Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone's help."

