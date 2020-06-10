Texas Hits 2 Consecutive Days of Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Texas has had two consecutive days of record hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) just weeks after Governor Greg Abbott lifted the stay-at-home orders, data from the Department of State Health Services revealed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the state authorities reported a record 1,935 hospitalizations and on Tuesday the number increased to 2,056.

Abbott began to gradually reopen the Texas' economy since May 1, when he allowed the statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

The governor issued an executive order on June 3 allowing most businesses in Texas to open at 50 percent capacity.

At present, there are more than 75,600 novel coronavirus cases in Texas and more than 1,800 of the infected have died.

The United States has nearly 2 million cases with more than 111,000 virus-related deaths.