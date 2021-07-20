UrduPoint.com
Texas Home Explosion Injures Six People, All Taken To Hospital - Plano Fire Rescue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:20 AM

Texas Home Explosion Injures Six People, All Taken to Hospital - Plano Fire Rescue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) At least six people were taken to the hospital after an explosion in a home in the city of Plano, Texas, the local fire rescue service said.

"Atmos [Energy] and PFR [City of Plano Fire-Rescue] investigators are on scene of explosion at home in 4400 block of Cleveland.

Six patients transported total," PFR said on Twitter on Monday, adding in a later update that one resident was in the home that exploded on Cleveland Drive, while the other five patients were residents of the home next door.

The explosion occurred at around 04:40 p.m. local time on Monday (21:40 GMT), according to KXAN Austin, which reported that three of the victims were taken to a children's hospital.

Authorities have not released any details on the injuries, or a possible cause of the explosion.

