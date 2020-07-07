UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Hospitalizations Due To COVID-19 Continue To Rise, Currently At 8,698 - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

Texas Hospitalizations Due to COVID-19 Continue to Rise, Currently at 8,698 - Health Dept.

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The state of Texas has reported another all-time high 8,698 hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The number of hospitalizations in the state has increased by 274 percent since June 15, which was the last day the rate of increase was stable and there were only 2,326 hospitalizations, the state health agency reported on Monday.

Texas currently has 200,557 cases of COVID-19 and 2,655 deaths caused by the disease, the state health agency reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas began to increase substantially after Governor Greg Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1. On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order requiring state residents to wear a face covering in public spaces in an effort to try to slow the spread of the disease.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.9million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 130,000), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor United States Turkish Lira May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

1 hour ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

2 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

4 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

5 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.