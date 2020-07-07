Texas Hospitalizations Due to COVID-19 Continue to Rise, Currently at 8,698 - Health Dept.

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The state of Texas has reported another all-time high 8,698 hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The number of hospitalizations in the state has increased by 274 percent since June 15, which was the last day the rate of increase was stable and there were only 2,326 hospitalizations, the state health agency reported on Monday.

Texas currently has 200,557 cases of COVID-19 and 2,655 deaths caused by the disease, the state health agency reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas began to increase substantially after Governor Greg Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1. On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order requiring state residents to wear a face covering in public spaces in an effort to try to slow the spread of the disease.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.9million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 130,000), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.