Texas hotel explosion injures 21

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday blew out windows and littered streets, injuring 21 people, officials said.

According to a joint statement by Fort Worth police, and fire department, one of the injured was critical, while the condition of four was serious.

Authorities said they believe a gas leak caused the explosion, and further details will be released as they become available.

The fire department said it had responded to a fire call, which was immediately updated to an explosion call. Police had assisted with street closures and clearing out parking garages in the immediate area.