Texas Interested In Studying Russian Infrastructure For Low Temperatures - Consul General
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The US states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, recently affected by severe winter storms, are interested in studying the Russian experience in building infrastructure adapted to low temperatures, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.
"They are extremely interested in studying the Russian experience in building infrastructure adapted to low temperatures," Zakharov said.