Texas Investigating GoFundMe for Removing Canada Trucker Protest Funds - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching a probe into potential violations of state law by GoFundMe for removing a multimillion-dollar fundraiser in support of Canadian trucker's and farmer's protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Paxton's office said in a press release.

"GoFundMe's response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights. Many Texans donated to this worthy cause. I am acting to protect Texas consumers so that they know where their hard-earned money is going, rather than allowing GoFundMe to divert money to another cause without the consent of Texas citizens. I will get to the bottom of this deceitful action," Paxton said in the release on Wednesday.

The civil investigative demand issued by Paxton's office directs GoFundMe to produce materials related to potential violations of the state's Deceptive Trade Practice Act.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday announced that his office also launched an investigation into GoFundMe's actions related to the fundraiser for protesting truckers, farmers and other Canadians.

A wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates after two years of draconian restrictive measures. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various citizen groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.