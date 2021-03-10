UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mask Mandate - Fauci

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:57 PM

Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mask Mandate - Fauci

Texas is inviting a new surge in coronavirus cases after the state's authorities ended the mask mandate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Texas is inviting a new surge in coronavirus cases after the state's authorities ended the mask mandate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday.

"It's [a] concern," Fauci told CNN. "When you start doing things like completely putting aside all public health measures as if you are turning a light switch of, that's quite risky.

We don't want to see another surge, and that's inviting one when you do that."

Fauci also said the situation with respect to containing the spread of the coronavirus has improved after the Biden administration and its COVID-19 Task Force put scientists at the forefront of the response to the pandemic.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced businesses in the state could fully reopen and rescinded the mask mandate and other restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Governor All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

3 minutes ago

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

3 minutes ago

Taliban Political Leader Meets With UN Envoy to Di ..

3 minutes ago

Lunar cultivation of plants a future possibility, ..

17 minutes ago

Repeal of Lula's Sentence Sign of Good Judiciary, ..

17 minutes ago

'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme close to PM's vision ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.