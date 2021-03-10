Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mask Mandate - Fauci

Texas is inviting a new surge in coronavirus cases after the state's authorities ended the mask mandate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Texas is inviting a new surge in coronavirus cases after the state's authorities ended the mask mandate, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday.

"It's [a] concern," Fauci told CNN. "When you start doing things like completely putting aside all public health measures as if you are turning a light switch of, that's quite risky.

We don't want to see another surge, and that's inviting one when you do that."

Fauci also said the situation with respect to containing the spread of the coronavirus has improved after the Biden administration and its COVID-19 Task Force put scientists at the forefront of the response to the pandemic.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced businesses in the state could fully reopen and rescinded the mask mandate and other restrictive measures.