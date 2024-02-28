Texas Issues Disaster Declaration As Wildfires Burn Out Of Control
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The US state of Texas issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as massive wildfires continued to burn out of control, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
Four of the fires in the northernmost part of the state, known as the Texas Panhandle, ignited on Monday and have already consumed 240,000 acres of land, with the largest blaze 0% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to state forestry officials. They said the rapid spread of the wildfires has been driven by gusty winds between 40 and 60 miles (64 and 96 kilometers) per hour and fueled by dry, unseasonably warm conditions.
So far, 5,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes with more evacuation orders expected as the wildfires continue to spread.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in the panhandle.
"I issued a disaster declaration today to ensure critical fire response resources are swiftly deployed to areas in the Texas Panhandle being impacted by devastating wildfires," Abbott said in a statement.
"Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days," he said. "These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous."
Many roads and highways in the region have been shut down due to the raging fires and billowing smoke which are causing close to zero visibility.
Firefighters are currently battling a total of 13 wildfires throughout the state.
Fire warnings are in place for the states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas for more than 11 million Americans, according to weather officials.
Recent Stories
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
More Stories From World
-
Several killed in attack on Chad intelligence services office: govt53 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong scraps property taxes to revive sluggish market1 hour ago
-
Zelensky to rally for support, weapons at Balkan security meet1 hour ago
-
US nuclear weapons plant says open as normal after wildfires closure1 hour ago
-
Scientists develop new "artificial leaf"2 hours ago
-
China says envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia, EU states this week2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Energy: introducing clean diesel,gasoline (Euro 5) to local markets2 hours ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's FDI inflow up over 38 pct in almost 2 months of 20242 hours ago
-
S. Korea's births hit record low in 20232 hours ago
-
New version of Taiwan history book published2 hours ago
-
Chad to hold presidential polls on May 6 to end transition period2 hours ago